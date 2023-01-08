Learn Your Body's Needs in 90 Seconds!

TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Vivoo, which represents a big step for the healthcare industry, showed attendees at CES 2023 how it is being used.
Interesting Engineering
| Jan 08, 2023 12:19 AM EST
Created: Jan 08, 2023 12:19 AM EST
The utmost of wearable technology is health care.

With this urine test, which you can do yourself at home, 

you will get instant information about all your health information you can imagine.

Vivoo, which you can contact as your personal doctor,

stores your personal data and offer you suggestions on how to live healthier.

You can synchronize the information you enter into the application you have installed on your phone.

Thus, its use is also safer and special for you.

With the device that can be mounted on any toilet, you can get the result of your urine test in a clean way.

