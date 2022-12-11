Man survives off-grid on a sailboat retrofitted with solar panels

The boat measures a mere 38 feet but still has enough space to house all these activities. The sailor says he was inspired to move on the boat after spearfishing around the world and in Alaska.

This activity showed him that he could sustain himself without having to go to land too often.

If you are thinking this type of lifestyle might be pricey, after all a boat is expensive, think again. The sailor managed to get his boat and all the necessary features for U.S. $23,000.