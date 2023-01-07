Navigate Safely On Various Surfaces With Two Large Wheels
Scewo is here with the technology in which two wheels move most freely.
An electric wheelchair that can overcome all kinds of rough and impassable roads such as stairs.
You can control your speed and drive mode with a joystick mounted on the wheelchair.
You can activate the stair-climbing mode at the push of a button.
With the help of sensors, it constantly measures its surroundings.
Thanks to the optional rear-view camera you can also keep an eye on what is happening behind you.
You can adjust the height depending on the position you need in your activities during the day.
Scewo, which allows you to easily handle the simplest tasks and overcome obstacles, is waiting for you to try it at CES 2023.
