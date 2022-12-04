Physicists simulate holographic wormhole in a quantum computer

The demarcation between the two was called the event horizon.

Einstein and Rosen’s research revealed that a black hole had not just one but two exterior regions connected by a kind of wormhole now known as the Einstein-Rosen bridge.

Years later, in 2013, a theory surfaced that wormholes and entanglement were essentially the same thing. The theory postulated that the two exteriors of a black hole are connected by quantum entanglement.