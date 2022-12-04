Physicists simulate holographic wormhole in a quantum computer

The model was used to study several of Einstein's theories.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Dec 04, 2022 11:10 AM EST
Created: Dec 04, 2022 11:10 AM EST
science
Wormholes connected.jpg
Science
Physicists simulate holographic wormhole in a quantum computer
Artificial river.
Science
Researchers engineer a river that can be turned on and off
IE_Daily stories-7.jpg
Innovation
Backyard Scientist’s rocket-knife hits the target at 400mph
The launch from Pad 39A carried astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen into an Earth orbital mission, ending with unpowered landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Science
How did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles
howImet.net.00_04_16_09.Still008.jpg
IE Originals | Exclusive Videos on Interesting Engineering
The Brief History of Social Media Before Elon Musk Ruined it
howImet.net.00_02_04_07.Still005.jpg
IE Originals | Exclusive Videos on Interesting Engineering
The Story of How the Internet Was Born
snapchat .png
IE Originals | Exclusive Videos on Interesting Engineering
The First Man-Made Object in Space
Could a UFO bring these materials.jpg
IE Originals | Exclusive Videos on Interesting Engineering
Could a UFO bring these materials?
Beta's electric plane.jpg
Innovation
YouTuber gives a behind-the-scenes tour of an electric plane manufacturer
Nuclear fusion reactor..jpg
Innovation
Here are the three startups that may just make nuclear fusion a reality

Back in 1935, Einstein published a key paper on his research on black holes in the context of general relativity. Aided by his collaborator, Nathan Rosen, Einstein argued that a black hole had an interior region from where nothing could escape as well as an exterior region, from which escape was still possible.

The demarcation between the two was called the event horizon.

Einstein and Rosen’s research revealed that a black hole had not just one but two exterior regions connected by a kind of wormhole now known as the Einstein-Rosen bridge.

Years later, in 2013, a theory surfaced that wormholes and entanglement were essentially the same thing. The theory postulated that the two exteriors of a black hole are connected by quantum entanglement.

Most Popular

The research was totally unexpected and caused waves of reactions around the scientific community. But it was later demonstrated through a holographic recreation of a wormhole in a quantum computer. 

How was this simulation built? What did it demonstrate? How did it revitalize Einstein’s research? What does it say about our universe? This video answers all these questions and more.

 

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Researchers have produced vegetables from human hair

A team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, grew leafy vegetables without soil, using hair as the primary growth medium.

Deena Theresa | 10/1/2022
This chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energy
innovationpremiumThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energy
Deena Theresa| 11/2/2022
No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future
innovationpremiumNo more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future
Ameya Paleja| 10/17/2022
More Stories
science
Physicists simulate holographic wormhole in a quantum computer
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/4/2022
science
Researchers engineer a river that can be turned on and off
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/19/2022
innovation
Backyard Scientist’s rocket-knife hits the target at 400mph
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/3/2022