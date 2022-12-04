Physicists simulate holographic wormhole in a quantum computer
Back in 1935, Einstein published a key paper on his research on black holes in the context of general relativity. Aided by his collaborator, Nathan Rosen, Einstein argued that a black hole had an interior region from where nothing could escape as well as an exterior region, from which escape was still possible.
The demarcation between the two was called the event horizon.
Einstein and Rosen’s research revealed that a black hole had not just one but two exterior regions connected by a kind of wormhole now known as the Einstein-Rosen bridge.
Years later, in 2013, a theory surfaced that wormholes and entanglement were essentially the same thing. The theory postulated that the two exteriors of a black hole are connected by quantum entanglement.
The research was totally unexpected and caused waves of reactions around the scientific community. But it was later demonstrated through a holographic recreation of a wormhole in a quantum computer.
How was this simulation built? What did it demonstrate? How did it revitalize Einstein’s research? What does it say about our universe? This video answers all these questions and more.
