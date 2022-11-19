Researchers engineer a river that can be turned on and off

That's one way of controlling nature's finicky elements.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 19, 2022 10:40 AM EST
Created: Nov 19, 2022 10:40 AM EST
science
Indonesia's volcanoes can be a great source of geothermal energy.jpg
EPISODE
How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries
Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
EPISODE
See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second
fighter jet pilot.jpg
EPISODE
This is why astronauts complete fighter jet training
Sputnik Earth's first artificial satellite.
EPISODE
The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
The exercise pill.jpg
EPISODE
The trade secrets of the first exercise pill
wooden building.jpg
EPISODE
Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers
Forensic insects.
EPISODE
Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals
Pirate vehicle.jpg
EPISODE
This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween
Are we all fish.jpg
EPISODE
This video speculates that beavers might be fish
Obesity is dangerous.jpg
EPISODE
This video explains why we are getting fatter

Studying river erosion in nature is a difficult subject, as the elements cannot be controlled. You can’t, for instance, remove rock and add greenery to see what effects it has on the river’s surroundings.

This is why researchers at the University of Sherbrooke, in Quebec, Canada, built an artificial river that can be turned off and on and whose elements can be completely controlled. 

The ambitious project consists of a 90m x 40m watershed, a 50m x 3m artificial river, and an accompanying pond designed to be fed only by rainwater. In total, it is estimated that the aqueous structure will contain about 3500 cubic meters of water, equivalent to an Olympic pool. The infrastructures will serve as a laboratory to study principles such as water flow and the presence of contaminants. As for the river, it will work in a closed circuit and will sink in a floodplain of 20 meters in width, in order to examine the elements present in connection with floods. It will be able to turn off and on at the researchers’ request.

The project cost more than $ 2 million. Watch the video to find out more about this impressive man-made project.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
cultureie-premium
Social media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumption

A huge study of TV and internet habits found that Americans get more highly partisan news from TV. Most research has focused on the internet.

Grant Currin | 7/29/2022
UK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable
innovationpremiumUK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable
Chris Young| 10/25/2022
Digital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
culturepremiumDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
Ameya Paleja| 11/15/2022
More Stories
science
How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/6/2022
science
See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/30/2022
innovation
This is why astronauts complete fighter jet training
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/13/2022