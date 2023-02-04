Tunnelling under extreme conditions: Renewing the Ritom power plant

Have you heard of the Ritom power plant in Ticino? It was built in 1920 and is located only a few kilo­meters from the Gotthard Tunnell.

In 2018, a number of con­tract­ors from the Marti Group started working on this over­all complex re­novation on behalf of Ritom SA. The project included the construction of a pressure tunnel, a new power station and an equalizing reservoir with a capacity of 100,000 m3. The renewal of the power plant lasted until spring 2022.