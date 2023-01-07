TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Safe And Interactive Experience With Handy

You can go to Sci-Fi Level in masturbation with 10 strokes per minute and up to 600 strokes at CES 2023.
Interesting Engineering
| Jan 06, 2023 07:24 PM EST
Created: Jan 06, 2023 07:24 PM EST
ces 2023
3d printer youtube.00_00_41_17.Still001.png
CES 2023
3D Printed Pancakes Available At CES 2023
HD.00_03_48_19.Still001.jpg
CES 2023
The Award-Winning And Best-Selling VR Rhythm Game
IMG02049.JPG
CES 2023
BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car
An illustraiton of the heart of the galaxy
Science
Galactic archaeologists find the ancient heart of the Milky Way
asimo (1).png
CES 2023
Aeolus Debuts Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot at CES2023
dvf.jpg
CES 2023
John Deere Unveils A New Autonomous Workforce
cat ie site.png
CES 2023
Are You Ready To See How Many Tons Cat Truck777 Weighs?
HD.00_01_17_16.Still001.jpg
CES 2023
AMD 7000 Series CPU Reveal Event At CES 2023
IE_Daily stories-6 (1).jpg
Innovation
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
An army vet chops through a flaming wooden board.jpg
Innovation
An army vet uses a bionic arm to chop through flaming wooden boards

At CES 2023, you can forget about all the tools you've been used to seeing.

This tool, which adjusts its speed to your hand movements, appeals to your haptic feeling.

The main purpose of this device, which allows you to really feel what you see, is to break a taboo: Masturbation. 

The introduction of this technological product supported by the Internet has been presented as the future of masturbation. 

It can be projected on the screen with remote control from anywhere in the world.

Most Popular

The Handy also recreates every motion in your favorite videos. 

It has an unmatched speed of 10 strokes per minute, but…

Relaxed and gentle sensations last for hours.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film

Hashem Al-Ghaili, the scientist and viral video creator, talks about his upcoming science-fiction feature film "Orbital".

Paul Ratner | 10/8/2022
How scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
innovationpremiumHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 9/24/2022
Let there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lamps
innovationpremiumLet there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lamps
Deena Theresa| 9/3/2022
More Stories
ces 2023
3D Printed Pancakes Available At CES 2023
Ilgesim Yazıcı| 1/6/2023
ces 2023
The Award-Winning And Best-Selling VR Rhythm Game
Interesting Engineering| 1/6/2023
ces 2023
BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car
Interesting Engineering| 1/6/2023