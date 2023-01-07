Safe And Interactive Experience With Handy
At CES 2023, you can forget about all the tools you've been used to seeing.
This tool, which adjusts its speed to your hand movements, appeals to your haptic feeling.
The main purpose of this device, which allows you to really feel what you see, is to break a taboo: Masturbation.
The introduction of this technological product supported by the Internet has been presented as the future of masturbation.
It can be projected on the screen with remote control from anywhere in the world.
The Handy also recreates every motion in your favorite videos.
It has an unmatched speed of 10 strokes per minute, but…
Relaxed and gentle sensations last for hours.
