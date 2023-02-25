The science behind propellers moving the world’s largest ships
YouTuber Fluctus is an expert on how things move. You may remember this video where he discussed how the world’s most powerful jet engines were repaired.
In the new video, he targets marine propulsion.
Marine propulsion has seen great strides and innovations over the years. One of these was the creation of the mechanized marine propeller that truly changed the way ships could move, the distances they could travel, and the incredible speeds they could reach.
“Propellers work by pushing water away from the boat as they spin,” explains Fluctus in his video. “This creates thrust allowing the ship to move forward at a consistent space.”
“When reversed, the propeller pulls water toward it allowing ships to move backward as well,” continues Fluctus.
The implementation of these practical movements led to the development of bigger ships with bigger propellers. But what’s most impressive is that these devices still function now the way they did in their early days.
So how do these great propellers work? How do ship titans build them? What security measures have been incorporated to assure safe travels?
What’s the engineering behind propellers? This video answers all these questions.
Scientists correct a key math error in the work of Edwin Schrödinger and others on color perception, potentially improving image and video processing.