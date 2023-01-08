Smart Cordless Kitchen Appliances At CES 2023
Thanks to the power transmitters you can use your electronic devices in every corner of your kitchen conveniently and wirelessly.
A design that will put an end to the cables that cause confusion in the kitchen.
You can easily use your robot on your electric stove or somewhere on your kitchen counter.
This design will allow you to freely use all your electronic devices in your kitchen wherever you want.
It provides you to run more tools than you can connect to the duplicator at the same time.
This wonderful design will be available on the market in 2024.
