Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance
than those produced so far.
Maybe a little scary.
This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,
may have to go a little further.
As Its’s designers told that,
A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot designed for simple rather than detailed communication.
This hand robot designed by Robert Knight is an example of visual dexterity.
If you give this robot, which you can control remotely, an object to carry,
you can make it hold it skillfully with your own hand movements.
Knight believes that robots with artificial intelligence will be an indispensable part of our lives in the near future, just like smartphones.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?