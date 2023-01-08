TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023

AI LIFE unveiled an artificial intelligence robot at CES2023 that allows you to meet your communication needs with a robot, as well as a dexterous robot hand that you can control remotely.
| Jan 07, 2023 11:56 PM EST
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance

 than those produced so far.

Maybe a little scary.

This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said, 

may have to go a little further.

As Its’s designers told that,

A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot designed for simple rather than detailed communication.

This hand robot designed by Robert Knight is an example of visual dexterity.

If you give this robot, which you can control remotely, an object to carry, 

you can make it hold it skillfully with your own hand movements.

Knight believes that robots with artificial intelligence will be an indispensable part of our lives in the near future, just like smartphones.

