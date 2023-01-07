TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Sony and Honda Collaboration Reflects on Design

The Afeela autonomous vehicle presented with the 3A concept attracted attention at CES2023 in collaboration with Sony and Honda.
| Jan 06, 2023 08:47 PM EST
Sony has unveiled a prototype of its Afeela electric car at CES that it will build with Honda.

It is a matter of great curiosity where the name of the car came from. 

The designers say that when you remove the first and last letter from Afeela, the word “feel” has an important role in the design of this vehicle.

Afeela proves that driving a car is much more than just putting the key in the ignition and turning it.

“3A” Afeela steps forth in its design.

The first of these is Autonomy. Safety comes first for Afeela.

With 35 sensors, Afeela offers you a safe and autonomous ride.

The second A is Augmentation. It means how much fun the driver has in the vehicle.

The concept of entertainment does not just refer to watching movies; gaming also has an important place for the Afeela designers, and the large panoramic screen inside the vehicle is proof of that.

The last A stands for affinity. It means cooperation between the vehicle and the driver.

As with the Honda-Sony collaboration, the same was applied to the design of the vehicle.

