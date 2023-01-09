TrendingCES 2023Starlink InternetLoona RobotCybersecurityChatGPTSpaceXPsyonic Ability Hand2022 Top IE StoriesSilvergate

The Creative Robot Shows You Its Talents And Leaves A Moment

Artificial intelligence is now producing its own talents. At CES 2023, you can have your portrait drawn by an AI.
Jan 08, 2023
The sense of artificial intelligence is a little more surprising every day.

Robots that have started to take over our daily work, apart from much more demanding tasks, have gained a new capability:

Drawing a human portrait.

The fact that a robot draws your portrait may make you expect a perfect result at first sight. But as Xorbis herself says, she is a very creative robot. 

This creates a portrait drawn with more abstract lines, moving away from the effect of realism.

Moreover, she is always in dialogue with you while drawing your picture. So you are socializing.

