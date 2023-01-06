The Five Most Interesting Autonomous Vehicles At CES 2023
CES 2023 once again attracted attention with its autonomous vehicle variants.
The five most popular autonomous vehicles are on this list.
The Clemson is an autonomous vehicle built by a group of engineering students.
It can reach a top speed of 120 miles per hour.
With its orange color and small size, it is one of the favorites of the fair.
ZOOX was launched with the tagline " Built For Riders" and can personalize your trip based on the information you enter.
Thanks to its sensors, it can move autonomously.
The difference of the autonomous vehicle of the Multinational Automotive Company Stellantis is that it has no wheels.
Centro Electric Group has unveiled two different autonomous vehicles.
First, iChassis is designed to carry loads more like a suitcase.
The other autonomous vehicle resembles a walking vending machine serving refreshments and coffee.
The last autonomous vehicle was designed by the Oceanering company for public transportation.
It resembles a subway whose stops are displayed on a digital screen.
It can carry 22 passengers at a time.
EDGE Suekreuz is an example of modern-day building that is built with wood and concrete with sustainability at its core.