The Latest Video Production Solution From Nikon
Nikon introduced the audience to a breakthrough technology for the film industry.
Using high-resolution LED walls, Bolt X can visualize scenes that would be impossible to capture in real life.
With Unreal Engine technology, BoltX now allows directors to shoot any scene they want, regardless of season and time.
BoltX is typically used for a variety of different high-speed applications for most control utilizing such features as repeat past.
Besides BoltX, the other product that attracted the most attention from attendees was The Unreal Ride.
It is a demonstration of the power of motion control and virtual production.
"The Unreal Ride" captures a video of themselves moving through a virtual environment as if it were the real thing.
Attendees sit on a custom-made futuristic motorcycle prop against the backdrop of a giant LED screen.
When captured through the lens it will appear as if they are riding through the virtual environment.
