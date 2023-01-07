TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

The Next Generation Of Pool Cleaners At CES 2023

The most powerful wireless autonomous robot was unveiled at CES 2023 as the world leader in pool cleaning.
Jan 06, 2023
This device, which resembles a turtle trying to escape from the aquarium, is one of the most powerful cordless pool cleaners around.

But the name of the model is not a turtle, but a seagull.

It can clean autonomously for 3 hours with a single charge.

Moreover, thanks to the fast charging technology, it is fully charged in half an hour.

The Seagull series is one of the most powerful robots on the market and has five motors with full battery power. 

It has the ability to clean the pool for a maximum of 186 miles(300 km). 

AIPER has designed a total of 4 new robots from the Seagull series for the market.

These robots, which are very powerful in their field, can clean most of the dust and dirt at the bottom of the pool at once.

