This is why astronauts complete fighter jet training

Hint: it's practice for high-risk stressful situations.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 13, 2022
Created: Nov 13, 2022
innovation
fighter jet pilot.jpg
Innovation

This is why astronauts complete fighter jet training

IE_Daily stories-10.jpg
Innovation

Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built

Indonesia's volcanoes can be a great source of geothermal energy.jpg
Science

How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries

Aliens showing up on Earth.
Science

What should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to take

Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
Science

See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

wooden building.jpg
Innovation

Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers

Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Pirate vehicle.jpg
DIY

This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

Back in May, we brought you the news that SpaceX was training astronauts for the world's first commercial spacewalk. The mission was called Polaris Dawn, and it was set to be revolutionary.

The crew on the mission will consist of Jared Isaacman and three others, and the trip will last five days. You may remember Isaacman as the billionaire who organized the Inspiration4 private astronaut mission that spent three days in orbit in September 2021.

Now a new video has surfaced of the Everyday Astronaut Tim Dodd training with astronauts of the Polaris Dawn mission on fighter jets. This begs the question: why do astronauts need fighter jet training?

Dodd says it is to teach them to handle stressful and high-risk situations. Indeed, what can be more stressful and high-risk than a flight to space or a trip on a fighter jet?

So how exactly do flying fighter jets help prepare astronauts? What's so special about the aircraft? Do they recreate conditions found in space? Is there a skill required by fighter jet pilots that can be replicated for astronauts? Dodd answers all these questions and more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

This brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fear

Can the removal of the amygdala region in the brain truly absolve one of fear? Interesting Engineering speaks to Dr. Sanne Van Rooij, a clinical neuroscientist, to find out.

Deena Theresa | 7/29/2022
This fusion machine becomes the hottest place in the solar system when turned on
sciencepremiumThis fusion machine becomes the hottest place in the solar system when turned on
Sade Agard| 10/10/2022
Alien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
innovationpremiumAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
Deena Theresa| 8/22/2022
More Stories
innovation
This is why astronauts complete fighter jet training
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/13/2022
innovation
Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/12/2022
science
How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/6/2022