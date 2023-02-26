This is why rockets don’t crash into airplanes

It’s a valid question indeed, as rockets occupy the same airspace as planes for a little while as they are ascending to their final destination. You may think that airlines and pilots know in advance when rockets will launch, but that is actually not the case.

In fact, rockets are even invisible to air traffic controllers. Now, if that doesn’t scare you, then nothing will.

So how do air traffic controllers keep track of what rockets are launching? How do they plan flights to avoid collisions with these massive spacecraft?