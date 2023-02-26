Trending
This is why rockets don’t crash into airplanes

They share the same air space, so how come there have been no collisions?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Feb 26, 2023 10:44 AM EST
Created: Feb 26, 2023 10:44 AM EST
We love a good episode of the SciShow. The video showcases science principles in educational and entertaining ways that really make an impact.

You may remember this video on why electronics shouldn’t work but do or this one on the real reason it is so hard to lose weight. Now, the good people at SciShow are back, and they are explaining why rockets don’t crash into airplanes.

It’s a valid question indeed, as rockets occupy the same airspace as planes for a little while as they are ascending to their final destination. You may think that airlines and pilots know in advance when rockets will launch, but that is actually not the case.

In fact, rockets are even invisible to air traffic controllers. Now, if that doesn’t scare you, then nothing will.

So how do air traffic controllers keep track of what rockets are launching? How do they plan flights to avoid collisions with these massive spacecraft?

How has the system put in place been so effective over the years? What other security measures do air traffic controllers follow to keep us all safe in the air? This video answers all of these questions.

