This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

It’s not every day you get to see a jet powered car. But this video takes it a step further with a pirate behind the wheel.

The clip says the vehicle uses a 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet running on propane and diesel but offers no additional details as to how it was made. In addition, throughout the video we can hear what seems to be a jet-like noise.

So, is this Halloween machine made from a jet or is it just mimicking one? We definitely know that jet-propelled vehicles are possible.

In December of 2021, YouTuber built IRL engineered a Ghost vehicle from the Halo series, by taking an engine from a lawnmower and two small jet engines for thrust. Unfortunately, he didn't have an anti-gravity drive which resulted in the Ghost vehicle sounding like a lawnmower.

Then in April of 2022, YouTuber Louis Weisz, who turns "STEM into an extreme sport" built a jet-powered sled that reached speeds of 38 miles (61 kilometers) on ice, showcasing that jet-powered vehicles of all kinds are viable.

What do you think this latest model is?