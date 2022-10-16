This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Could we all be fish?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 16, 2022
Created: Oct 16, 2022
science
Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

Artist's impression of diamond rain formation.
Science

Scientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth

Flying is polluting.
Transportation

This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Wireless car charging station.
Innovation

Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Pluto.jpg
Science

This video explores the long-standing mystery of a potential ninth planet

image.png
Transportation

This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built

A gas pump.
Science

This video illustrates how a gas pump always stops before overfilling the tank

Solar panels.jpg
Innovation

This invention may be able to supercharge solar energy

In the 1700s, a Canadian bishop asked the church if it was ok to eat beaver during lent, a period of time when Catholics abstain from eating meat. He argued that since beavers spend so much time in water they could be considered fish, and the church agreed.

Poor little beavers. This story was shared by YouTuber show SciShow, which further asked the question: can we all be considered fish or are there no fish at all?

It all comes down to how scientists have been grouping animals. This is useful when trying to analyze nature but is not quite so simple in real life.

Grouping species into fish, reptiles and birds allows us to talk about animals in general but is it correct? That’s the question that this video aims to ask.

What are the criteria for each animal group? Do these sometimes overlap? How can we be certain that animals actually belong to the group they are assigned to? If beavers can be fish does that mean humans also can? Are we in the end all fish?

These questions might seem silly, but they are important ones if we plan on analyzing animals more precisely.

Watch this video to find out more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Scientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth

Researchers recreate conditions for diamond rain on faraway planets to help make nanodiamonds and revolutionize several industries on Earth.

Paul Ratner | 10/13/2022
James Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever built
sciencepremiumJames Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever built
Stephen Vicinanza| 10/12/2022
Astronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem
sciencepremiumAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem
Chris Young| 7/29/2022
More Stories
science
This video speculates that beavers might be fish
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/16/2022
science
What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/9/2022
health
This video explains why we are getting fatter
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/15/2022