YouTuber gives a behind-the-scenes tour of an electric plane manufacturer
Electric planes could provide a sustainable form of flight that could revolutionize the flight industry. However, up to a few years ago, they had not taken off as they should, partially due to the fact that electric batteries are so heavy.
New technology has come up with new and improved batteries that are smaller and more powerful than their predecessors. This has resulted in the emergency of a viable electric plane technology and, with it many new and up-and-coming companies in the field.
Amongst others, Wright Electric is currently developing an all-electric plane capable of carrying 100 people that should be in market in the next six years. Meanwhile, in September of 2022, Air Canada agreed to order 30 hybrid electric aircraft from Sweden-based Heart Aerospace.
In this video, YouTuber Cleo Abram visits an electric plane start-up called Beta to explore the technology that the company uses to make sustainable flying a reality. She even takes a ride on the new aircraft showcasing how comfortable and rider-friendly they are.
Watch the clip to find out what makes electric planes viable in today's landscape and find out exactly how they work and what the future may hold for them.
The number of satellites in orbit is increasing and soon we will have difficulties observing the sky. Cleaning up the space debris would be like 'collecting bullets'.