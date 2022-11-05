The trade secrets of the first exercise pill

Say goodbye to tedious workouts once and for all!
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 05, 2022
Created: Nov 05, 2022
health
Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

Health

Find out why most of the noise pollution in cities comes from cars

Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
Science

See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

Killer robots 568px.jpg
Innovation

Rise of the machines – The Blueprint

Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Pirate vehicle.jpg
DIY

This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Solar panels should be available to all.jpg
Innovation

Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

Flying is polluting.
Transportation

This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Did you know that more than 100,000 papers have been published connecting exercise to health? That's no surprise considering we all know how beneficial the activity can be.

Anyone with an active lifestyle can testify that regular exercise decreases the chance of physical diseases and even mental ones. However, exercise can be tedious and exhausting, and many people avoid it.

In fact, it is estimated that 80 percent of Americans don't get the recommended 150 minutes of exercise each week, and billions of people worldwide are considered inactive. This is not just a question of willpower.

Getting a regular exercise routine can be challenging as it does require some sports knowledge. If only there was a pill that could be taken instead of exercising.

It turns out there is one. In mouse models, research found that there was a pill that could keep subjects lean and fit regardless of their diets.

What does this pill consist of? Is it safe for humans? If it is so promising, why hasn't it come to market? When can we expect to purchase the miracle pill?

This video answers all these questions and more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
diyie-premium

128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers

For those of you who use Google Sheets day-in and day-out, then these 100+ formulas and functions will be a life saver.

Christopher McFadden | 10/23/2022
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
sciencepremiumInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
Grant Currin| 8/7/2022
Future microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and time
innovationpremiumFuture microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and time
Sade Agard| 9/4/2022
More Stories
health
This video explains why we are getting fatter
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/15/2022
health
Find out why most of the noise pollution in cities comes from cars
Loukia Papadopoulos| 5/22/2022
science
See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/30/2022