Transform Your Home into an Oasis with This Smart Garden Technology

Europe's number one Vahaa, which lets you grow greens without soil in your home, is on display at CES 2023.
| Jan 08, 2023 08:28 PM EST
Learn Your Body's Needs in 90 Seconds!

You no longer need a house with a garden to eat healthy.

You can create an oasis in your home without having professional botanical knowledge.

Vahaa is a tool made for exactly this.

In this oasis, you can grow your own pesticide-free plants and bring them fresh to the table every day.

Vahaa, which you can control even when you are far away by connecting to the mobile assistant with cloud technology,also prevents you from having to entrust your garden to someone when you go on vacation.

