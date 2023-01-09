TOGG Explained Its Sustainability With Digital Art

TrendingCES 2023Starlink InternetLoona RobotCybersecurityChatGPTSpaceXPsyonic Ability Hand2022 Top IE StoriesSilvergate

The first Turkish domestic and national vehicle TOGG was showcased at CES 2023 with a surprise experience.
| Jan 08, 2023 10:46 PM EST
One of the showcases that excited us the most at CES 2023 was, of course, the display of TOGG.

Turkey's first electric car manufacturer, TOGG, introduced its device which debuted under the name Beyond X.

Visitors were thus involved in a mobility experience that stimulated their senses

Human-oriented and empathetic, Beyond X combines digital experience with physical experience at CES 2023, 

offering a tremendous key global show to the participants.

At the same showcase, it was emphasized that the model to be released for the 100th anniversary of the Republic will be auctioned 

and that the NFT collection will be given the right to participate in the pre-order of smart devices for 2023 and be given priority in the ranking.

This extraordinary and interesting debut of TOGG, which arouses the curiosity of the audience, is proud and definitely worth seeing.

Authorities also announced that we will see this new vehicle of TOGG on the roads in the middle of 2023.

