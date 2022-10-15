This video explains why we are getting fatter

Have you ever thought about personal energy storage? This refers to the way your body stores fat.

According to the World Health Organization, this process has not been working that well as obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally. The term epidemic here does not refer to something that is contagious but rather something that is very large.

How has obesity gotten so out of control? YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder explores this question in her latest video.

It turns out that because eating habits spread in social networks, the condition can be considered infectious. If you have a lot of obese people around you, you are likely to eat like them and be obese too.

But is this the only factor contributing to obesity? Not by a long shot. Obesity is influenced by everything from activity levels to plastics.

So why are we increasingly becoming larger? What criteria cause obesity? What can be done to curb these trends and return to healthier weights? How can governments interfere to thwart increasing obesity level? Why has nothing been done yet?

This video answers all these questions and more.