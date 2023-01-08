TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

Volkswagen ID.7 - Sedan With A Digital Camouflage Look

At the CES in Las Vegas, VW will show the intelligence of the ID.701 in a quite special way.
Jan 08, 2023
CES 2023
Volkswagen shook up CES with a much-talked-about and enthusiastic preview.

The launch of the new car with the digital camouflage look has caused quite a stir.,

Special camouflage for the ID.7 creates smart light effects through electroluminescence.

It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on parts of the vehicle.

