Volkswagen ID.7 - Sedan With A Digital Camouflage Look
At the CES in Las Vegas, VW will show the intelligence of the ID.701 in a quite special way.
Volkswagen shook up CES with a much-talked-about and enthusiastic preview.
The launch of the new car with the digital camouflage look has caused quite a stir.,
Special camouflage for the ID.7 creates smart light effects through electroluminescence.
It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on parts of the vehicle.
See Also
Most Popular
SHOW COMMENT (1)
For You
science
In a first, new research upends traditional recycling practises by achieving 'closed-loop' chemical recycling of polycyanurates (PCNs), a class of high-performance engineering plastics.