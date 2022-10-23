Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

The little critters are great detectives.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 23, 2022
Created: Oct 23, 2022
science
Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Pirate vehicle.jpg
DIY

This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

Small robots called 'Pipebots' are being developed to help fix our pipes.
Innovation

These robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Solar panels should be available to all.jpg
Innovation

Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

Flying is polluting.
Transportation

This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

Wireless car charging station.
Innovation

Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Pluto.jpg
Science

This video explores the long-standing mystery of a potential ninth planet

image.png
Transportation

This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built

There is now worse thing than an unresolved murder. It leaves families in despair as they try to figure out what happened to their loved ones.

However, today forensic science had advanced so much that they can more often find the murderers. One way they do this is by studying insects present on the body.

These insects can help accurately establish the post-mortem interval. This term refers to the time between when the death occurred and when the body was found.

It can help by checking the alibis of suspicious people during that time frame. One alibi can clear or convict a person and is therefore a very useful tool when taking cases to court.

So how do insects help with this type of forensic science? What crucial data do they reveal that can establish a post-mortem interval? How are they collected and used by forensic scientists? What types of insects are the best at this task?

This video answers all these questions and more. So, watch and find out all about these little critters unless you are too grossed out of course.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Where are the aliens? A new study may finally solve the Fermi Paradox

A new study by Dr. Michael Wong of the Carnegie Institution for Science and Caltech’s Dr. Stuart Bartlett proposes a possible solution to the Fermi Paradox.

Paul Ratner | 8/3/2022
Future microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and time
innovationpremiumFuture microbatteries could help tiny robots tackle space and time
Sade Agard| 9/4/2022
Does being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
sciencepremiumDoes being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 10/23/2022
More Stories
science
Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/23/2022
science
This video speculates that beavers might be fish
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/16/2022
diy
This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/22/2022