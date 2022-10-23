Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

There is now worse thing than an unresolved murder. It leaves families in despair as they try to figure out what happened to their loved ones.

However, today forensic science had advanced so much that they can more often find the murderers. One way they do this is by studying insects present on the body.

These insects can help accurately establish the post-mortem interval. This term refers to the time between when the death occurred and when the body was found.

It can help by checking the alibis of suspicious people during that time frame. One alibi can clear or convict a person and is therefore a very useful tool when taking cases to court.

So how do insects help with this type of forensic science? What crucial data do they reveal that can establish a post-mortem interval? How are they collected and used by forensic scientists? What types of insects are the best at this task?

This video answers all these questions and more. So, watch and find out all about these little critters unless you are too grossed out of course.