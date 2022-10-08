Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us innovative and educational videos often focused on solar technology. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down this line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy.

In the latest edition of his show, Undecided with Matt Ferrell, he discusses why solar panels should be available to people of all economic classes. “It’s important for there to be diverse and economically viable ways for everyone to benefit from solar panels,” says the YouTuber in his video.

“Or else it’s just going to be reserved for the few and the elite. Lower middle-class communities are the ones disproportionately affected by the rising costs of inflation and with it the rising costs of utilities that come from non-renewable sources.”

How can solar panels be made more affordable and accessible to all? What latest innovations and technology developments in the field are suitable for lower-income individuals? How quickly can mass adoption of the technology happen if given the proper incentives and tools? This video answers all these questions and more.