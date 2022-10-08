Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

What would it take to put solar panels in all homes?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 08, 2022
Created: Oct 08, 2022
innovation
Solar panels should be available to all.jpg
Innovation

Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone

Wireless car charging station.
Innovation

Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Flying is polluting.
Transportation

This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel

The Cairo Sketches.
Innovation

The Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AI

image.png
Transportation

This is how the world's longest immersed tunnel is being built

A gas pump.
Science

This video illustrates how a gas pump always stops before overfilling the tank

Solar panels.jpg
Innovation

This invention may be able to supercharge solar energy

Water scarcity is a significant problem for the planet.jpg
Innovation

These 2 breakthroughs may make fresh water available to all

A bike with wooden wheels.jpg
DIY

A YouTuber constructs a bike with wooden wheels and tests its range

A lighter faster car.jpg
Transportation

YouTuber disassembles car to make it lighter and faster

YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us innovative and educational videos often focused on solar technology. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down this line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy.

In the latest edition of his show, Undecided with Matt Ferrell, he discusses why solar panels should be available to people of all economic classes. “It’s important for there to be diverse and economically viable ways for everyone to benefit from solar panels,” says the YouTuber in his video.

“Or else it’s just going to be reserved for the few and the elite. Lower middle-class communities are the ones disproportionately affected by the rising costs of inflation and with it the rising costs of utilities that come from non-renewable sources.”

How can solar panels be made more affordable and accessible to all? What latest innovations and technology developments in the field are suitable for lower-income individuals? How quickly can mass adoption of the technology happen if given the proper incentives and tools? This video answers all these questions and more.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
More Stories
innovation
Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/8/2022
innovation
Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/1/2022
transportation
This video explores the best way to reduce emissions from air travel
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/2/2022