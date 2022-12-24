How a wildlife photographer engineered a thriving ecosystem in his backyard

The entire process took 100 days.
Wildlife photographer Stefano Ianiro built a pond in his backyard that quickly became so much more than just a body of water. In the beginning, it was designed just for photography purposes.

However, Ianiro soon noticed that many varied species were visiting the pond. It was part of a thriving ecosystem that nurtured and supported wildlife.

He then decided to expand his small pond to allow for more interactions with the various species visiting the space. He was surprised to see how popular the body of water was but further noticed that the animals had their own way of socializing.

His small project had become a viable ecosystem that now supported natural life.

He decided to film the many animals that sought sustenance from his pond and to share it online. In this video, we can see just how different animals make their way to the body of water and how they relate to each other.

How sustainable is the pond? How many types of animals does it host? What did it take to build it? This clip answers all these questions and more.

 

 

 

 

