How a wildlife photographer engineered a thriving ecosystem in his backyard

He then decided to expand his small pond to allow for more interactions with the various species visiting the space. He was surprised to see how popular the body of water was but further noticed that the animals had their own way of socializing.

His small project had become a viable ecosystem that now supported natural life.

He decided to film the many animals that sought sustenance from his pond and to share it online. In this video, we can see just how different animals make their way to the body of water and how they relate to each other.