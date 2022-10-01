Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles

Science YouTuber Matt Ferrell loves clean energy as can be seen by his many videos on the matter. You may remember this clip where he discussed if solar panels were worth it after four years or this episode where he explained how a sand battery for renewables worked.

In this edition of his show, he is back to share why wireless charging may just be the future of electric vehicles. It’s definitely clear that this type of charging is good for busy, on-the-go people.

Think of never needing a break to refuel and imagine how convenient and practical that would be.

But what other benefits does the technology offer, and how does it work exactly? Is it at its infancy, or has it developed enough to be mainstream?

Who are the key players in the industry and what are their latest developments? Is this sector about to see an exponential boom?

Ferrell tackles these crucial questions with his clear thinking and helpful illustrations explaining the many benefits and few drawbacks of wireless electric vehicle charging.

Watch the video and decide whether wireless charging may indeed be the future of electric vehicles or just a passing fad that will never see mass application.