Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built

Today the need for jumbo jet engines is inevitable. As planes fly across the world to many destinations, they need to be powered by mighty engines that can handle their weight and the cargo they carry.

YouTube channel Fluctus showcases in their video the complex futuristic factories where these engines are produced. Only a few companies in the world undertake this process.

Leading engine manufacturers such as Rolls Royce have to oversee about 11,000 people in the UK responsible for building these engines. Indeed, this is no easy task and requires a large team.

In this video, the process of building the Trent family of engines is experienced from beginning to end. These bad boys offer a maximum thrust ranging from 61,900 to 97,000 lbf (275 to 431 kN) and can be found on a variety of planes.

The Trent 700 first appeared on the Airbus A330 in March 1995, followed by the Trent 800 for the Boeing 777 (1996), the Trent 500 for the A340 (2002), the Trent 900 for the A380 (2007), the Trent 1000 for the Boeing 787 (2011), the Trent XWB for the A350 (2015), and the Trent 7000 for the A330neo (2018).