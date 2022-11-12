Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built

The process is magical.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 12, 2022
Created: Nov 12, 2022
innovation
IE_Daily stories-10.jpg
Innovation

Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built

wooden building.jpg
Innovation

Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers

Indonesia's volcanoes can be a great source of geothermal energy.jpg
Science

How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries

Killer robots 568px.jpg
Innovation

Rise of the machines – The Blueprint

Electric shocks and sparks.jpg
Science

See how electric shocks appear at 1.75 million frames per second

Forensic insects.
Science

Watch how forensic experts use insects to find criminals

Pirate vehicle.jpg
DIY

This jet powered vehicle driven by a pirate is just in time for Halloween

Are we all fish.jpg
Science

This video speculates that beavers might be fish

Obesity is dangerous.jpg
Health

This video explains why we are getting fatter

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building?
Science

What would happen if you threw a penny out of the Empire State building

Today the need for jumbo jet engines is inevitable. As planes fly across the world to many destinations, they need to be powered by mighty engines that can handle their weight and the cargo they carry.

YouTube channel Fluctus showcases in their video the complex futuristic factories where these engines are produced. Only a few companies in the world undertake this process.

Leading engine manufacturers such as Rolls Royce have to oversee about 11,000 people in the UK responsible for building these engines. Indeed, this is no easy task and requires a large team.

In this video, the process of building the Trent family of engines is experienced from beginning to end. These bad boys offer a maximum thrust ranging from 61,900 to 97,000 lbf (275 to 431 kN) and can be found on a variety of planes. 

The Trent 700 first appeared on the Airbus A330 in March 1995, followed by the Trent 800 for the Boeing 777 (1996), the Trent 500 for the A340 (2002), the Trent 900 for the A380 (2007), the Trent 1000 for the Boeing 787 (2011), the Trent XWB for the A350 (2015), and the Trent 7000 for the A330neo (2018).

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Video: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe

The Hubble telescope brings us cosmic sights, but sonification allows us to experience these astronomical marvels using other senses.

Sade Agard | 9/6/2022
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
innovationpremiumThis flood protection barrier reaches new heights
Deena Theresa| 8/3/2022
Olkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant
sciencepremiumOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant
Sade Agard| 11/4/2022
More Stories
innovation
Watch the world’s largest jet engines being built
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/12/2022
innovation
Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/29/2022
science
How geothermal energy can clean up the dirty footprint of EV batteries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/6/2022