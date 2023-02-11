Trending
Here is how the world's most powerful jet engines are repaired

What does it take to maintain jet engines?
Loukia Papadopoulos
Feb 11, 2023
Created: Feb 11, 2023 10:48 AM EST
Repairing world’s most powerful jet engines.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to repair and maintain the world's most powerful engines? This video takes you through the 'hypnotic" process of these activities.

"The invention of the jet engine was a game changer for aviation," says the video's narrator.

"Not only did it drastically increase the speed at which aircraft could travel, but it also boosted their overall power. This allowed bigger planes to carry heavier loads across greater distances."

However, to power such journrequirementeys, there were requirements for advanced next-generation jet engines. These features required real engineering to function at optimum levels.

This brings us to the question: what happens when these engines don't perform as well? We can imagine that it leads to all kinds of issues, mostly related to security.

Indeed, jet engines always need to be in prime condition to ensure they carry passengers and cargo safely to their destination.

So how are these engines maintained? How are they repaired when they break down? Who is responsible for overseeing their safe and optimum functioning? What processes are undertaken to fix damaged engines?

This video answers all these questions and more.

