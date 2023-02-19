The world's tiniest 3D printer is smaller than a match

When you think of 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, you tend to think big and fast, like the construction of the world's largest printed neighborhood consisting of 100 homes and the production of a school in Africa in a record 18 hours.

But sometimes in life, you need things to be small and even slow. This video illustrates the world's smallest 3D printer, which is tinier than even a match or a microchip. How can something so small print, you might ask? You have to watch the clip to find out.