Trending
Mukaab skyscraper
Moonlight robot
Starlink RV
Meta paid subscription
NuSTAR orbiter
Lockheed Martin missile
USS Albacore wreck

The world's tiniest 3D printer is smaller than a match

You have to see it to believe it.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Feb 19, 2023 10:28 AM EST
Created: Feb 19, 2023 10:28 AM EST
innovation
World's smallest printer.jpg
Innovation
The world's tiniest 3D printer is smaller than a match
Alternatives to lithium-ion batteries.jpg
Innovation
Five breakthrough alternatives to lithium-ion batteries
wer.png
IE Originals
Are rail guns and lasers powerful enough to fight UFOs?
The Exchange Project: Image of the building under construction.
Innovation
LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
1234.jpg
IE Originals
How Woodpecker’s Perfect Skull Helped Improve Black Boxes
IB.jpg
IE Originals
What Makes These 3 Buildings Earthquake-Proof?
Flat Earth_0.jpg
IE Originals
What Would Happen If the World Was Actually Flat?
indian-pacific-heading-east.jpg
IE Originals
5 Of The Longest Trains To Travel And Haul Freight
4375667.jpg
IE Originals
F-15 Eagle: 50 years of excellence
er.png
IE Originals
M1A1 Abrams, Leopard 2, Challenger 2 vs. Russian Armor: How Are Western Tanks Going to Help Ukraine?

When you think of 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, you tend to think big and fast, like the construction of the world's largest printed neighborhood consisting of 100 homes and the production of a school in Africa in a record 18 hours.

But sometimes in life, you need things to be small and even slow. This video illustrates the world's smallest 3D printer, which is tinier than even a match or a microchip. How can something so small print, you might ask? You have to watch the clip to find out.

We will give you some hints, though. The printer is so small that the material it needs to print its structures has to be added with a needle. Yes, you read that right: a needle. That's how small this 3D printer is.

It takes some time to produce the final form, but the printer finally showcases a tiny figurine of a man. At first, it seems like the printer is not doing much of anything (just going up and down with no end result). But surely enough, after several minutes, the printing head pulls up, and the figurine is introduced. You have to see it to believe it.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
cultureie-premium
Meet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you

Natasha Caudill is a social media influencer and accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you. She speaks to Interesting Engineering about her life experiences, social media interactions, advocacy, and being a part of NASA's unveiling of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Baba Tamim | 1/16/2023
Redesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint
innovationpremiumRedesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 12/4/2022
Tree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?
sciencepremiumTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?
Paul Ratner| 12/8/2022
More Stories
innovation
The world's tiniest 3D printer is smaller than a match
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/19/2023
innovation
Five breakthrough alternatives to lithium-ion batteries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/18/2023
ie originals
Are rail guns and lasers powerful enough to fight UFOs?
Interesting Engineering| 2/20/2023