YouTuber argues AI art is good for humanity

Vincent Vendetta says AI art is real art and it comes with many benefits.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Dec 17, 2022 01:23 PM EST
Created: Dec 17, 2022 01:23 PM EST
innovation
IE_Daily stories-3 (1).jpg
Innovation
YouTuber argues AI art is good for humanity
IE_Daily stories-7.jpg
Innovation
Backyard Scientist’s rocket-knife hits the target at 400mph
IE_Daily stories-10 (1).jpg
DIY
Man survives off-grid on a sailboat retrofitted with solar panels
The Pillswood Project
Innovation
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
1 (1).jpg
IE Originals
CopenHill: The Story of Iconic Clean Energy Plant With Its Own Ski Slope
1.png
IE Originals
Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadiums Are Engineering Feats
Hoverboards_thumb_4.jpg
IE Originals
Is It Possible to Hover Around Like in Back to the Future?
Untitled-1.png
IE Originals
How Did Shermans Defeat the Superior Tiger I?
CTVV.png
IE Originals
F-86 vs. Mig 15: The Knights of the Korean Skies
1.jpg
IE Originals
Hellcat vs. Zero: Which ONE is More Lethal?

Artificial intelligence (AI art) has come a long way in a short amount of time. Today’s AI art platforms can create some of the most incredible and outstanding images imaginable.

These are usually achieved through systems such as Midjourney version 4 and DALL-E 2. AI today can even create extremely realistic images that look like photography which means it’s also taking the photography world by storm.

But not all are in favor of AI art. Getty images, for instance, has banned it. 

This is not so surprising. When photography was first introduced many artists argued it did not count as art because it was made by a machine not a human.

Many people today use the same arguments for AI art but how long will these notions last?

Shutterstock and Adobe are already actively integrating AI generated images into their platforms and AI art is even winning art competitions.

Most Popular

Will AI art soon become as mainstream and commonplace as photography? Or will it forever have a series of haters that refuse to call it real art?

In this video, Vincent Vendetta explores all these questions and even argues that AI art is good for humanity. Watch and find out why.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day

An interview with Dr. Birgül Akolpoglu allows IE to dig deeper into the potential, limitations and misconceptions of biohybrid microrobots for medical use.

Sade Agard | 9/23/2022
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
sciencepremiumWhy the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
Sade Agard| 11/8/2022
Personalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
innovationpremiumPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
Deena Theresa| 8/29/2022
More Stories
innovation
YouTuber argues AI art is good for humanity
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/17/2022
innovation
Backyard Scientist’s rocket-knife hits the target at 400mph
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/3/2022
diy
Man survives off-grid on a sailboat retrofitted with solar panels
Loukia Papadopoulos| 12/11/2022