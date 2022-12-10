YouTuber builds functioning hovercraft with duct tape and foam
In this video, YouTuber ProjectAir (Channel name) builds just such a device, an electric hoverboard, using only wood, foam, and duct tape. Not bad!
He starts out by engineering a small remote-controlled version to see how it works. He even equips this prototype with a motor and some routers.
This version manages to hover remarkably well over dry land and even over water. This allows the YouTuber to go forward with his plan of making an electric hoverboard he can actually fly himself.
He had one condition for his aircraft: he wanted it to be small enough to fit in his studio and through his door to go outside. He proceeded to build exactly such a model using some motors he had lying around.
Surprisingly enough, they worked! Then the YouTuber proceeded to develop the rest of the hoverboard using simple materials that can easily be accessed by anyone.
How did the intrepid YouTuber build the vehicle? How well did it function over different types of terrain? How was it powered electrically, and how fast could it go? This video answers all these questions and showcases the hoverboard in action.
