YouTuber simulates the US military's secret space weapon

He conceived of a space weapon that could hit any area on earth in 15 minutes (half the time of ICBMs) and could even potentially intercept an ICBM midway to its destination. It also most notably could destroy targets buried 30 meters in the ground which is where the Soviet Union kept its nukes.

Pournelle called the weapon Project Thor, after the God of thunder.

What was this monstrous weapon? How did it work? Did the U.S. ever have to use it? Have we invented anything more powerful since? YouTuber Veritasium answers all these questions and even tests out a smaller version of the weapon for good measure.