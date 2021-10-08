Vietnamese Motorcycle Builder Reveals a Slick Ray Fish-Inspired Two-Wheeler

Vietnamese custom motorcycle builder Bandit9 unveiled its new Supermarine motorcycle, a machine that looks like it was crafted in a sci-fi anime, a report from New Atlas reveals.

The Supermarine is named after the British engineering firm that built the iconic WWII Spitfire fighter plane, and its aesthetic is anything but retro. So many motorcycle concepts these days go for that futuristic Akira look that it can feel a little played out, but the Supermarine stands out in a few concrete ways.

The machine's stand-out feature is its chassis made out of 7075 aluminum, which Bandit9 points out is typically used in missiles and other defense applications. Buyers have the choice to cover the chassis in an ABS plastic or lighter-weight carbon fiber body to reduce weight, allowing for a little extra speed.

A ray fish-inspired sci-fi machine

The Supermarine's otherworldly sci-fi aesthetic is thanks in large part to that ray fish-inspired chassis. The sea creature-like body folds into two separate wings to cover the motorcycle's liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 900cc Triumph Twin engine, which can also be upgraded to 1,200 cc.

The 900cc version produces 59 ft lb of torque at 3,800 rpm and reaches a top speed of 193 km/h (120 mph), while the 1,200cc version produces 83 ft lb at 4,250 rpm and can go up to 210 km/h (130 mph). The bike weighs approximately 216 kg (476 lb) in its base configuration and can weigh 190 kg (419 lb) if it's upgraded. The futuristic machine also features electronic fuel injection, a stainless steel exhaust system that can be upgraded to titanium, and a custom LED display.

The Supermarine's aluminum 5075 chassis folds over its interior with wings like a ray fish. Source: Bandit9

In the description of the Supermarine's unveiling video (above), Bandit9 says "the Supermarine is no custom motorcycle. It was built from the ground up by the new aerospace engineering team at Bandit9 HQ." The company says it is moving away from handcrafted motorcycles to building precision-built bikes. Bandit9 has offered no specifics on the pricing for the Supermarine though it says first deliveries are expected to take place as soon as December.