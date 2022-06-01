Visit the famous CERN Research Center from the comfort of your home

The Big Bang theory has intrigued science aficionados for quite a stretch of time. At the epicenter of all things related to the formation of the universe and particles’ behavior lies the European Council for Nuclear Research, abbreviated as CERN. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs Boson in 2022, this scientific hub is unraveling the mysteries of the universe that mankind has been curious about. But how to explore all of this in a fun and kid-friendly way?

If your children are asking a lot of scientific questions, if you’re planning a visit to CERN exhibitions in Switzerland, or if you are looking for an amusing way to learn about particle physics, we’ve found the perfect solution for you.

Your Adventures At CERN - The kids’ playground for particle physics

If you wish to understand the basics of particle physics and how CERN works, we’d recommend reading Your Adventures at CERN. Written by science communicator and children’s author, Dr. Letizia Diamante, this science gamebook offers an immersive storyline that allows you to choose the main character of the story.

In Your Adventures At CERN, you can choose to be either a student, a tourist, or a CERN researcher. The plot of the story changes based on the character; you must follow the instructions on each page to unfold the story. In your quest, you’ll learn a lot of scientific concepts in a simple language. Attractive illustrations will help fuel your imagination and have fun.

There are also games, quizzes, puzzles, and fun facts that make the reading experience interactive and keep you glued to the book right until the end. Funny jokes and characters like ‘Schrödy’ the cat, whose name was inspired by Erwin Schrödinger, ensure you’re all smiles while reading the book.

Where can you find the book?

If you wish to buy it online, Your Adventures At CERN is available on Amazon, Waterstones, the Publisher’s website, and other online stores. If you’re planning a visit to CERN, you can buy it offline at the CERN souvenir shop (CERN, Espl. des Particules, 1217 Meyrin, Switzerland, Geneva, Switzerland).

Three reasons why this book is worth a read!

Your Adventures At CERN is a highly informative and immersive book that can quench your thirst for knowledge about the functioning of the universe. That being said, here are the three reasons why this book deserves your time.

1. You can explore CERN without having to visit it

If you or your friends intend to visit CERN in Geneva (Switzerland), then you found the perfect souvenir or present. However, if a trip to CERN is not possible for you, no need to be disappointed.

Your Adventures At CERN will help you go through the lab remotely and explore its wow elements, such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the Antimatter Factory, the CERN Control Centre, etc. Also, did you know the first-ever website in this world was created at CERN?

2. Immersive storylines filled with fun content

This interactive gamebook makes science more accessible and easier to understand, as compared to the traditional textbook way of learning. It contains oodles of quizzes and puzzles to ensure you explore even the most abstract and complex information effortlessly. Get ready to enjoy a chocolate accelerator in the bonus material, and a particle detector that looks like a pizza slice.

3. Funny illustrations to get better clarity

The colorful illustrations in Your Adventures At CERN help readers understand the basics of particle physics and other scientific fields. They also play a crucial role in helping you remember what you’ve learned.

Given the format of this book, you may feel it’s solely written for children. However, any adult wanting to know more about particle physics can take his or her first steps by reading and playing with this book.

Praise for the book

Your Adventures At CERN has garnered praises from multiple science journalists and experts. Here are a few you can go through.

"This dynamic book for kids and adults overflows with scientific knowledge and delights."

- Kirkus Review

"A clear gap in the market has been filled! This book is informative, well laid out, and easy to read and navigate. It is full of interesting and fun facts with super illustrations about one of the most important scientific research locations on the planet! A must-read for any young and up and coming physicist!"

- Doug Ashton, Key Stage and Science Lead, Kings Norton Primary School, Birmingham, UK

"Aimed at young people and those who are young at heart, this science-oriented book, with games, quizzes, and witty information, is clever and fun!"

- Pierre Hantzpergue, Honorary Professor, University of Lyon, France; Scientific Co-Director of the paleontological excavations in Plagne; and Dinoplagne®️ Scientific Advisor

"A fun, fully illustrated book, where every page is a new game and a new incentive to discover what happens in the biggest physics laboratory in Europe!"

- Jacopo Pasotti, Science Journalist, Switzerland

Hello, Letizia!

Let’s get you introduced to the author of Your Adventures at CERN – Dr. Letizia Diamante. Letizia is a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and MSc in Science Media Production. She has written about the latest scientific discoveries; her work covers all the STEM fields, including physics, biology, engineering, chemistry, medicine, etc.

Letizia translates complex, technical concepts into easy-to-understand language. She also engages with the public in science festivals and social media, fact-checks scientific information on websites, and organizes events to nurture the career of budding scientists.

Letizia is also an enthusiast producer of science videos and an adventurous science tourist, always ready to explore the most fascinating scientific landmarks.

How was the book born?

Letizia dedicated some of her time to accompanying journalists, school groups, and tourists around CERN. During these science-packed tours, she was questioned about the availability of CERN-related books for children.

Letizia decided to write one herself so kids could enjoy the world of particle physics and discover other interesting places in Geneva and the Jura Mountains, the same place that gave Jurassic its name. Also, since Letizia used to be an avid gamebook reader, she decided this format would be appropriate to keep the little ones engaged and entertained.

