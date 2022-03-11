Volkswagen reveals its new van. Welcome to the age of the all-electric microbus.

Volkswagen revealed a production version of its long-awaited all-electric microbus ID Buzz in Paris, which will go on sale in various European countries in the third quarter of this year, then in late 2023 in the U.S., the German automaker announced in a press release.

With a style that reminds of Volkswagen’s iconic T1 van, ID Buzz has a 201 bhp, 150-kW electric motor that is expected to have a range of 250 miles.

The rear-drive vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 90 miles, using an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery. But Volkswagen will offer other versions with batteries that offer different outputs.

ID. Buzz will have two versions: a people carrier, and a cargo van; and they will both have bidirectional 170-kW charging, allowing the vehicle to be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. With its bidirectional charging feature, it can power household appliances. The power transfer and auto communication to do this take place via a special DC bi-directional wall box.

ID Buzz people carrier can accommodate five people with their luggage thanks to its 40 cubic feet of capacity. This capacity can be increased to 78 cubic feet by folding the second row of seats, while ID. Buzz Cargo users enjoy a 138-cubic-foot of rear space.

Electric van has an impressive turning radius of just over 36 feet despite having a long wheelbase of, similar to iconic T, 186 inches.

“The ID. Buzz is a genuine icon for the electric era. A car, the likes of which only Volkswagen can build. In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence, and great emotion. The ID. Buzz picks up on this lifestyle and transfers it into our time: emission-free, sustainable, fully networked, and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving. With this car, we are bringing together the core themes of our ACCELERATE strategy in one product for the first time,” Ralf Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

Underlining that both versions of the ID. Buzz are pioneering in terms of their sustainability thanks to their manufacturing and shipping process having a carbon-neutral footprint, Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand, added, “The ID. Buzz will also be used for future autonomous mobility concepts such as ride pooling – an e-shuttle service of Group subsidiary MOIA that can be booked via an app. The electric Bulli is thus also a part of the future of inner-city transport.”

The latest generation of the ID software offers ease of driving and safety.

Both ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo features Car2X local warning system, the emergency braking system Front Assist and a lane assist system, and the new ‘Memory Function’ for automated parking on a previously saved route.

Volkswagen announced that the production of the ID Buzz begins later this year, with first deliveries due in the third quarter in Europe.