Volvo to test its wireless charging stations in three locations in Sweden

The Swedish automaker Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, has announced that the company is testing wireless EV charging technology in a live city environment to assess its potential in Gothenburg, Sweden, in a press release.

The charging stations will offer wireless charging to Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs operated by Cabonline, the largest taxi company in the Nordic region, over the next three years.

The testing stations make up one of the many projects within the Gothenburg Green City Zone strategic initiative, that designates areas for the development of sustainable technologies.

“Gothenburg Green City Zone lets us try exciting new technologies in a real environment and evaluate them over time for a potential future broader introduction,” said Mats Moberg, head of Research and Development at Volvo Cars. “Testing new charging technologies together with selected partners is a good way to evaluate alternative charging options for our future cars.”

The charging stations, delivered by Momentum Dynamics, start the charging process automatically when a compatible vehicle parks on charging pads embedded on the street, without the need to leave the vehicle.

To align the vehicles on the charging pad Volvo Cars will use its 360-degree camera system, then the energy sent by the charging station will be picked up by a receiver unit in the vehicle. the wireless charging power of the stations will be more than 40 kW, making the charging speeds around four times faster than a wired 11 kW AC charger and almost as fast as a wired 50 kW DC fast charger.

Volvo’s electric vehicles will also be tested for their durability as the vehicles will be driven more than 12 hours a day and make an estimated 60,000 miles per year.

Volvo has been making large strides in electrification and carbon neutrality across its different models and its production processes, as the company aims to be a fully-electric brand by 2030.

To support its electrification goals, Volvo has begun putting the necessary production infrastructure in place, planning to build a 50 GWh battery plant in Torslanda. Volvo also announced its plans to invest $1.09 billion into its Torslanda manufacturing plant to support mega casting of aluminum body parts, besides a new battery assembly facility.

We love electric vehicles and would love to see the world get rid of fossil fuels, so we're crossing our fingers and hoping that car manufacturers will realize their electrification goals in the near future.