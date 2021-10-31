Volvo's Latest Loader Is Based on an RC LEGO Model

Back in 2018, Volvo teamed up with LEGO and a team of children to design a futuristic, autonomous construction machine. What they came up with was the LEGO Technic Volvo Concept Wheel Loader ZEUX set.

Now, Volvo has gone on to make the impossible and design a real prototype based on this LEGO set. It's called the Volvo LX03 and it breaks new grounds in smart construction technology and in decarbonizing the construction industry.

“We need to transform the construction industry with smart and more sustainable solutions that will have an impact on a global scale. The unveiling of the LX03 prototype today represents just that — and is a testament to the incredible expertise of our engineers and our united commitment towards positive change. Together with the LEGO Group, we are pushing the boundaries of both technology and imagination and the result is beyond anything the world has seen before," said Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, in a statement.

The LX03 is a 5-ton wheel loader that has the capacity to be made larger or smaller with just one or two changes to the manufacturing process. It is a zero-emission, low-noise machine with a runtime of up to eight hours, enough to last a whole workday.

Finally, it is equipped with a brain that has the capacity to adapt to different scenarios. It can make decisions in real-time, collaborate with humans, and can be programmed to complete heavy, repetitive or dangerous tasks.

All in all, it is a smart and safe worker that can be used to undertake tasks that are too risky or perhaps too boring for humans to tackle Perhaps, however, its most impressive attribute is that it came out of a toy.

Indeed, if Volvo has the capacity to take plastic models and transform them into real eco-friendly prototypes, we cannot help but wonder what it will conceive of next. We will eagerly be waiting to see more.