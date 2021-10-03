Want to Join Tesla FSD Beta? Be a Nice Driver

Tesla is finally releasing its Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta button but there's a catch, according to InsideEVs. In order to activate it, you need to be a very good driver. That means getting a high score from the new Tesla Safety Score system.

"First few days probably 100/100, then 99, 98, etc.,” Musk said when asked the minimum score drivers needed to access the FSD Beta button.

First few days probably 100/100, then 99, 98, etc. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

Despite these precautions, the FSD announcement still drew a lot of criticism. Teslarati reported that U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said that “Tesla is putting untrained drivers on public roads as testers for their misleadingly-named, unproven system — a seeming recipe for disaster.”

This seems contradictory to what is really happening as Tesla has set clear guidelines that drivers need to be tested before they can use the button. And the tests are not easy!

Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes shared a video (embedded below) where he drives a Model S Plaid and tries to achieve a score of 100 in the new Safety Score system. Unfortunately, he loses points just for braking abruptly when a car stops suddenly in front of him. He also lost points for following too close and turning too fast.

The system, however, did not remove points for him driving too fast, ignoring red lights, and not using his turn signal. Obviously, the system is still in development and has several kinks.

Musk also revealed that FSD Beta V10.2 would be released a week from yesterday. After its release, Tesla plans to ramp access to the FSD Beta button by 1000 owners per day, providing the drivers have passed his stringent Safety Score system.

Advertisement

When Musk first released FSD Beta last year he also stated in a tweet that the package, "will be extremely slow and cautious, as it should." It's good to see the CEO is taking so many precautions to ensure the system is safe on the roads.