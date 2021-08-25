Watch a Torpedo Destroy Ex-USS Ingraham Frigate

Last week, we covered how the U.S. Navy had conducted a sinking exercise (SINKEX) with a decommissioned frigate. Now, the Navy has released the footage of the multiple strikes that were conducted during the exercise, which ended with an MK48 Advanced Capability Torpedo, breaking the ship.

The SINKEX conducted off the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area was a multi-domain, multi-platform exercise conducted with Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Submarine Forces Pacific, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, III Marine Expeditionary, and U.S. Army Multi-Domain Task Force. The target for the exercise was the ex-USS Ingraham, the fourth of its name, and the second to be sunken during an exercise. It was also the last of the Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate that the U.S. had built and was in service between 1989 and 2015.

The montage released by the U.S. Navy shows snippets of the onboard preparation for the exercise. The multi-domain strike saw the use of multiple weapon systems such as the Joint Standoff Weapon, the Harpoon weapon systems, laser-guided weapons, and the MK48 torpedo.

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) provided the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that fired the Joint Standoff Weapon. The Marines operated the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands to fire the Naval Strike Missiles and also used a division of F/A-18C Hornets to fire AGM-84 Harpoons.

The Harpoon weapon system was tested by the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft while the F-35C Joint Strike Fighters deployed the laser-guided weapons. Navy's fast-attack submarine, USS Chicago (SSN721) used a UGM-84 anti-ship Harpoon missile and then dealt the final blow with the MK48 Advanced Capability torpedo that resulted in the hull break, a massive explosion, and the ultimate sinking of the decommissioned frigate.

The Large Scale Exercise conducted over two weeks between August 2 and August 16 has allowed the Navy to test and demonstrate emerging service warfighting concepts such as Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations, and capabilities that accelerate the speed and precision of delivering simultaneous, multi-domain, multi-platform anti-surface warfare of the joint forces, the U.S. Navy said.