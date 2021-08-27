Watch Tesla Model Y Production Process in Shanghai Gigafactory

The Cybertruck might be delayed but Tesla's mid-size SUV, Model Y production is in full swing at its Gigafactory in China. The company recently released a video on its Weibo channel. It was shared on a YouTube channel by another user and shows the myriad of things that happen inside the factory before a Tesla car rolls out.

The Model Y is a mid-size SUV with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive. Designed to carry up to seven passengers and their cargo, the car features foldable seats and boasts a 76 cubic feet (2.1 cubic meters) cargo space. In comparison, the higher-priced Model S offers only 28 cubic feet (0.79 cubic meters) cargo space. But the lower price tag of the Model Y also comes at a loss of some range, acceleration, and top-speed over the Model S.

Nevertheless, the production capabilities of the Tesla Gigafactory make no distinction and work with the same pace and accuracy to deliver these vehicles. As per a Reuters report, the Shanghai factory has a production capacity of 500,000 units a year and it is clearly been achieved with a lot of robots doing the bulk of the job. Estimated suggest that the factory employs about 2000 people, but going through the video one wonders if there are more robotic arms at the facility than human ones.

Tesla began to deliver Shanghai-made Model Ys in China only at the beginning of this year, CNBC reports. While this is remarkable considering that the land for the factory was granted only in October of 2018, the current year has been quite forgetful for Tesla in China.

Advertisement

Earlier in May, a Tesla driver ran over two policemen, one of whom later succumbed to the injuries. Some reported that the driver was using the 'AutoPilot' feature but the company did not reveal any details. Days later, another Tesla driver reversed too fast and ran into a shop, blaming the incident entirely on the car, local English media reported. China's automotive regulator flagged the AutoPilot for these accidents, which forced Tesla to release a software update for 285,000 cars.

The video could also be a response to address customer concerns and improve the brand's reputation in the country that offers multiple alternates in the electric vehicles segment.