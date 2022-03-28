Waydoo launches the world's lightest, smallest underwater scooter: the Subnado

How do you like to travel underwater? What if you could use a scooter in the sea?

Waydoo will soon launch the world's smallest and lightest underwater scooter called the Subnado, according to a press release by the firm released last week.

The launch will take place on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

The smallest and lightest underwater scooter

Underwater scooters, also known as a diver propulsion vehicles, provide forward momentum for swimmers regardless of whether they are comfortable in the water or not. They are made to make swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, and other water sports alike more fun and more manageable.

Waydoo's new scooter will boast a cylindrical body that's only 38cm long and 6cm wide and weighs only 1.4 kg. It will feature a sleek aluminum body that is only 60mm in diameter and a propeller guard that is slightly wider than 70mm.

It essentially will have a diameter similar to that of a Coke bottle, making it easy to carry around and even fit in a backup. As such, it will seek to overcome the problems often associated with underwater scooters such as "bulky bionic batoidea shaped designs and their hefty weight."

56 minutes on a single charge

But with all moving vehicles battery life must be considered. How long does the Subnado last for? It has a 98Wh lithium-ion battery that can run for up to 56 minutes on a single charge and boasts a 100W-capable USB-C charging system which allows it to be charged with any USB charger. Talk about convenience!

How fast can divers go with this new device? The Subnado's maximum thrust reaches 6.5kg, which is capable of driving a diver that weighs 65kg at a top speed of 1.4m/s. Want more speed? Attach another Subnado to your second arm and reach speeds of 2m/s.

How deep can it go? It features an IP68 waterproof-rated body that allows it to operate at a maximum depth of 60m.

Want to set your hands free to video your surroundings? The Subnado has a cruise mode that allows you freedom of movement while the device guides you underwater.

Don't want to scuba dive? No problem!. You can use the Subnado as a portable power bank. Engineers have built it with a reverse charging system capable of delivering up to 100W of output power to your smartphone, GoPro, diving computer, and any other gadgets that require charging.

The Subnado Kickstarter campaign will be launched on Kickstarter from late March to early April 2022. Those who choose to pay just 1$ in advance for the nifty device will get a 50 percent discount when the product becomes available.

Who's in for some underwater fun?