The White House Is Giving the Green Light for Vaccinated International Flights

The U.S. just announced a new international air travel standard on Monday, cementing plans to drop the ban on flights from foreign nationals come November, which includes people affected by the current travel ban, according to an initial report from AP News.

However, all flights into the U.S. will now require proof of full vaccination, in addition to valid proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of flying, according to Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 coordinator.

US citizens will need a COVID-19 test one day before returning

U.S. President Biden will also strengthen testing rules for unvaccinated citizens, who will be required to get tested one day before making a return flight to the United States. Zients also said that passengers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine, as part of a new wide-reaching policy designed to replace the amalgam of travel restrictions slapped into place by former President Donald Trump in 2020, which were tightened by the incoming Biden early in 2021 to further restrict travel for non-citizens. According to Biden's early-2021 restrictions, non-citizens were restricted from travel if they had been in the E.U., the U.K., Iran, Brazil, China, India, the Republic of Ireland, or South Africa in the last 14 days.

"This is based on individuals rather than a country based approach, so it's a stronger system," said Zients of the new flight policy announced on Monday.

This is developing news about the U.S. finally easing its travel restrictions, but requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated before flights, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.