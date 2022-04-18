7 best wifi extenders to boost your wifi connection

Whatever internet speeds you pay for at home, a solid Wi-Fi network is required if you want to put those speeds to good use in any room. Too often, a single router isn't enough, resulting in dead zones outside of its range where you can't connect. A WiFi range extender can help in this situation. When you connect one to your router's wireless range and pair it with the network, it will begin rebroadcasting the signal further into your home.

All of today's top models are less expensive than upgrading to a full-fledged mesh router with its own range-extending satellite devices, they're simple to set up, they'll operate with any brand of router, and they're straightforward to give the same SSID and password as your original router in most circumstances. This results in a single, seamless link about which you won't have to ponder too much. That is why we listed the top 7 WiFi extenders to boost your internet connection and upgrade the strength of your signal no matter how big your living space is.

With next-generation 11AC Wi-Fi technology, the RE220 extends your existing Wi-Fi coverage. It connects to any regular Wi-Fi router and produces stronger dual band connections in difficult-to-reach regions, giving you seamless wireless coverage throughout your house or workplace.

RE220 supports APS (Adaptive Path Selection) and with APS, a dual-band or tri-band range extender can dynamically select the optimum backhaul connection between 2.4/5G/5G2 to provide the best connection between RE and router, resulting in improved overall Wi-Fi performance. It expands your Wi-Fi coverage up to 1200 square feet and connects up to 20 devices, allowing you to use your smartphones, smart TV, Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, web browsing, Alexa Echo, Ring, and other devices.

The NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120 provides WiFi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 25 devices, including laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more. For video streaming and casual gaming, it also has a WiFi speed of up to 1200 Mbps thanks to dual-band and patented FastLane (TM) technology.

It intelligently selects between dual bands to minimize interference and maximize speed for your smart wireless devices. It is compatible with any Wi-Fi router or cable modem so, all you need to do is to hook in game consoles, streaming players, or other nearby wired devices using the Ethernet port for optimal performance.

The Linksys MAX-STREAM Tri-Band AC3000 Wi-Fi Range Extender boosts Wi-Fi coverage for homes with more than three bedrooms and provides 3X faster Wi-Fi speeds than dual-band extenders. This range extender uses cutting-edge tri-band technology to provide AC3000 Wi-Fi speeds to everyone in your home for uninterrupted streaming, online gaming, surfing, and more. With Seamless Roaming, these remarkable speeds may be accessed from anywhere in or outside the home with only a single network name and password. This tri-band range extender is compatible with all Wi-Fi routers and features patented Spot Finder Technology to instantly determine the best place for your RE9000.

The RE315 wifi extender transmits WiFi signals in two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), increasing the performance of each band. Its twin bands of 300 Mbps 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps 5 GHz allow you to connect multiple devices at the same time. Simply insert an ethernet cable into the ethernet port to turn any wired connection into a high-speed 2x2 MIMO dual-band Wi-Fi signal with the built-in Access Point mode.

The RE315 supports the 802.11ac WiFi standard, which is 3 times faster than regular 802.11n connections and provides up to 1200Mbps of fast speeds for tasks such as 4K streaming, online gaming, and more. The RE315's Adaptive Path Selection feature automatically chooses the most effective path to interact with your network.

With dual-band technology, the ANTIER double-band WiFi provides a steady, fast, and suitable transmission rate of 300 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps for 5 GHz, for a total of 1167 Mbps.

The external 4 x 3dBi high gain antenna on the WiFi amplifier may be rotated 180 degrees for a more consistent signal and 360° WiFi coverage. It increases your WiFi coverage by up to 360 degrees across a 120 m2 area and amplifies your WiFi signal. The goal is to cover every room in your house, including the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, yard, garage, and cellar, with no dead zones. The device can be used as a Wi-Fi range extender and an access point, converting a wired network to a wireless network. It can also act as a router, distributing Wi-Fi signals to other network devices.

rockspace provides the finest WiFi performance across your home, blasting through obstacles such as thick walls, appliances, and cement floors, and providing an ultra-stable WiFi connection for all wifi-connected devices with a coverage area of up to 2640 square feet.

It solves wifi range difficulties and gives zero lagging internet range, pumping out interference-free, lightning-fast data capabilities to all tablets, smart speakers, Alexa compatible devices, firestick, games, and security cameras. It also provides a 2.4GHz 300Mbps band for long-distance data transmission as one of the best WiFi connections for doorbell systems and security camera systems, and its powerful 897Mbps 5GHz band delivers the ideal Wi-Fi speed for a houseful of online gaming, video conferences, and streaming 4K HD video.

Extended Wi-Fi coverage is just an outlet away with the NETGEAR EX2800 WiFi extender, which is convenient, discreet, and simple to install. It boosts Wi-Fi for mobile devices as well as other Wi-Fi devices like Smart TVs and game consoles.

It can also increase the range and speed of your existing network with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 750Mbps. It comes with an internal antenna to improve Wi-Fi coverage and speed, while the space-saving wall-plug design adds convenience to your living space. It connects to any normal Wi-Fi router and is perfect for keeping your mobile devices connected as you move around your house.

