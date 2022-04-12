The best wireless chargers will keep your mobile devices charged without the hassle of trying to figure out where your cable ended up. Using the magic of magnetism, you can not only keep your items charged but also limit the amount of time you use the charging port, extending the life of a common point of failure on any gadget.

Some chargers are designed for a single device type or even a single brand of the device in some situations. Others cater to many devices by providing a wide overall charging area or various wireless points to which you can connect your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Of all, even the most basic charger comes in a number of shapes and sizes, giving you plenty of options. To save your time and help you save space, we listed the 7 best wireless chargers for iPhones and Android phones.

For any Qi-enabled device, the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand safely delivers fast wireless charging up to 10W. It has a power output of up to 10 watts, which can charge iPhones at 7.5 watts and Samsung phones at 9 watts. All other Qi-enabled devices use 5W to charge. If your phone has a case, don't panic, the Boost Up is compatible with cases up to 3mm thick. The sturdy design allows you to charge your phone in portrait or landscape orientation, allowing you to use it while it charges. The device has an LED indicator light that lets you know when it's charging, as well as a foreign-object detecting feature that tells it when a phone isn't connected to it and shouldn't be charged.

Apple's MagSafe charger makes wireless charging incredibly simple if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. The charger and the back of your phone are both magnetized, so they quickly snap together and begin charging. If you have a 20W charging plug on the opposite end, you can charge at up to 15W. If you have an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini, however, you are limited to 12W. Still, this is faster than standard Qi wireless charging, and it is just as easy regardless of which model you have in hand.

The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Dock charges your iPhone, AirPods, or AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch simultaneously. You'll finally have a charging experience that matches the quality of the Apple goods you use every day, all in a little package that fits neatly on your nightstand or desk. This dock also supports up to 10W wireless charging for other Qi-enabled devices from Google, LG, and others, as well as up to 9W rapid charging for Qi-enabled Samsung phones. The angled pad for smartphones, the magnetic pad for Apple Watch, and the flat charging pad for charging other Qi-compatible devices are all available on one dock.

NANAMI 2-coil wireless pad charges your phone vertically or horizontally for the best view and support for viewing videos, listening to music, playing games, and more. It has internal safeguards against overcharge, overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating to assure your smartphone's safety.

An anti-slip bottom silicone rim and raised support provide additional stability for any desk surface. You can charge your phone wirelessly by simply placing it on the charging stand, eliminating the need to plug it in and out.

With Belkin's 3-in-1 Charging Dock, you can keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods within easy reach while charging. The tiny docking station, designed with accuracy and aesthetic in mind, would look fantastic above your bedside and integrate well with all of your desk peripherals. Featuring built-in chargers and a display holder, you may keep the ones that came with your devices as backups to use at work, in the car, or wherever you need them. Most lightweight cases will charge through the 7.5W iPhone charging pad, allowing you to charge your iPhone while wearing the case. Simply place your iPhone on the stand and charge it until it's completely charged.

With the Anker Wireless Charger, you can charge two wireless charging surfaces, a lightning charging station, and a USB-C output port at the same time. MultiProtect, the company's comprehensive safety suite, includes features like foreign object identification, short circuit protection, temperature management, and more, guaranteeing that you and your devices are fully protected.

The wireless charger works with all Apple Watches and AirPods, as well as practically any Qi-enabled smartphone, and can power through most phone cases up to 5 mm thick. This single station can also charge tablets, earbuds, and a variety of other gadgets.

This wireless charger, which is compatible with the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and all prior wirelessly chargeable Pixels, not only offers the maximum amount of wireless power to your Pixel but also allows it to operate as a smart home display when in position.

You can check on your Google Nest or other smart devices with your Pixel in the Stand. Of course, it can also function as a simple 15W charging station for other gadgets. Furthermore, Google has a super-quiet fan integrated into the stand, allowing you to use the charger without disrupting anything else you're doing.

