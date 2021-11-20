Woman Shook to the Core After Discovering Apple AirTag Taped to Her Car

Last August, we brought you the story of a cybersecurity expert in Brooklyn, New York, who was able to recover his stolen bike, by tracking it down himself, all thanks to an Apple AirTag that he had hidden inside the bike. The story made for an interesting article and highlighted the many benefits of AirTags.

For the uninitiated, Apple's AirTags are tiny tracking devices with a speaker on them that can stick on things that are most likely to be misplaced. The user can then activate them using their Apple device and easily locate them finding their missing item along the way.

Although they have many beneficial applications, such as the one mentioned above, they can also be used for unwanted surveillance. Jonesboro, Arkansas’ KAIT News reported the story of an unidentified woman that turned on her iPhone in her car only to get a notice informing her that there was an AirTag somewhere nearby.

This was clearly an AirTag she had not placed herself as at the time of the event she did not even know what it was. “It popped up I have an AirTag following and I’m like, no,” said the woman. She thus came to the eerie conclusion that someone else was trying to track her.

“On my way to work and I went to hook my phone up to listen to music and then it popped up I have an AirTag following and I’m like, no,” added the woman still in shock. She proceeded to find the device taped to her trunk, put it in a bag, and bring it to the local police station for investigation.

Unfortunately, the police have no leads as of yet but Robert Sexton, a CID Detective with the Paragould Police Department, did say that this is an event that is becoming increasingly more common and that people should watch out for such incidents. In addition to being able to stick AirTags in unwanted locations, nefarious actors may also be able to hack them. Yikes!