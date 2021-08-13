World's First 'V8 Engine Powered' Jet Ski Will Soon Hit The Waves

Yacht designer Kurt Strand, who recently unveiled a design for a solar panel-powered superyacht, has now set his sights on supercharging the yacht owner's favorite plaything, the jet ski, a post from Robb Report explains.

The machine, called the Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT, is the result of more than five years of "development and meticulous testing," Strand Craft explains on its website. The designer also states that the new jet ski is the industry's first V8-powered watercraft.

The watercraft is roughly 17 feet (5 meters) long, 5 feet (1.5 meters) wide, and weighs 1,250 lb (566 kg), making it much larger than your average jet ski. As it utilizes a supercharged 6.2-liter aluminum V8 engine, it will also be substantially powerful than any jet ski that comes to mind.

Combining power and speed

The team at Strand Craft certainly aren't above tooting their own horn — on their website they say "you dream it, we build it." In all fairness, Kurt Strand does have a strong record of delivering concepts that make it out to sea. "Beautiful, powerful, and luxurious. These three adjectives inspired my design for a new watercraft concept," Kurt Strand writes on his firm's website. "I wanted to create a model that marries power and speed to the grace and elegance of Strand Craft’s design heritage."

The Daytona GT jet ski will come with optional features including an underwater camera. Source: Strand Craft

The luxury part of that description is covered by a cooler box under the seat to store cool beverages, a premium sound system, and a 15-inch touch display. Optional features include a carbon fiber body, a custom trailer, an underwater camera, and shock-absorbing seats.

Strand Craft is yet to list the pricing for its Daytona GT jet ski. As Strand Craft first revealed an earlier version of its V8 jet ski back in 2014, rather amusingly called the Wet Rod, it may be a while yet before we see one of these beastly machines hit the waves. In any case, it's all very impressive, utterly decadent, and will likely be completely out of reach of all but the very wealthiest of seafarers.