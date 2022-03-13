World's longest car is finally restored and it's even longer now

The world's longest car may not be practical but it sure is impressive.

And it just broke its own 1986 world record, according to an article published by the Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

Who made this beast of a car and what are its specifications?

The world's longest car

It's called "The American Dream" and it was first built in Burbank, California in 1986 by famous car customizer Jay Ohrberg. Originally, it measured 18.28 meters (60 feet) and was equipped with 26 wheels.

That might sound long but it still wasn't enough for Ohrberg who later extended the limo to 30.5 meters (100 feet). What do you put in such a long vehicle?

The car features a large waterbed, a swimming pool with a diving board, a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course, and a helipad.

“The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds,” Michael Manning, who was involved in the car’s restoration, told the Guinness World Records.

A mighty restoration

The famous car has quite the story. It was first recognized by Guinness World Records in 1986 helping it rise to fame. But after a while, its appeal faded (it was after all too big to park easily) and the car was abandoned leaving it to rust.

It was then that Manning decided to restore the record-breaking car when he saw an ad for it on eBay.

“The corporation that had it listed didn’t want to sell it to me because they thought my offer was too low, so I made a deal to partner with them and bring it to New York,” said Manning.

But Manning encountered several issues during his new restoration project.

“We were going to restore it at my school but there wasn’t enough funding to take on the project. It sat behind my building in Mineola for approximately seven, eight years,” continued Manning.

He then listed it back on eBay. But all was not lost.

In 2019, Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, saw Manning's ad on eBay and decided he would be the one to restore the famous vehicle. Manning agreed to help as it was a lifelong dream of his.

It took three years and over 250,000 dollars but eventually, the car was brought back to its former glory. On March 1, 2022, the impressive vehicle was fully restored and now boasted a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), breaking its 1986 record title by a small fraction.

Manning, however, says this version of the car will not be hitting the road any time soon as it is much too long.

“It was built to be put on display," Manning concluded.